Larry Kent Hale, 85, of Fallbrook, California, passed away on June 11, 2024, at his home.

He is survived by his life partner, Caroll Hiatt of Murrieta, California; son Mike (Jojo) of Scottsdale, Arizona; son Matthew (Kevin) of Amsterdam; grandson Liam of Scottsdale and three siblings, Vickie, Karla and Bub.

He was preceded in death by his wives Colleen and Faye, and son Mark.

Larry was born in Cass, Indiana, in 1938, grew up in Cass and graduated from Union High School in Dugger, Indiana, in 1956. He was awarded a football scholarship to Butler College in Indiana. He later moved to San Diego to enlist in the Marines during which time he was stationed in California and Hawaii.

From 1966, he lived and raised a family in and around Fallbrook, where he built a career as a well-respected cabinet maker. For a number of years in the 1970s, he coached Pop Warner football in Fallbrook.

Larry was known by all who knew him for his kind, generous and cheerful nature and will be dearly missed by friends and family.