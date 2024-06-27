Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Summer camps are in full effect at community center

Last updated Jun 27, 2024 2:46pm0
The children attending the Fallbrook Community Center's summer camp program on June 17 pose with the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit and Crime Prevention Specialist after a presentation on the first day of camp.

Campers listen to a presentation on "Buttons" the robot from Detective Jeff Holder.

Detective Jeff Holder helps a student trying on a bomb suit.

A young boy poses for a photo in the child-size protective bomb suit.

Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit Detective Jeff Holder and Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell are seen in front of the bomb/arson unit truck.

Summer campers get a close up look at bomb unit equipment.

The view from "Buttons" the robot's camera is viewed on a screen.

Summer campers at the Fallbrook Community Center get an up close look at the bomb unit's "Buttons" the robot during a presentation by Detective Jeff Holder.

FALLBROOK – Detective Jeff Holder from the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit and Crime Prevention Specialist did a presentation for the Fallbrook Community Center's summer camp program on June 17.

The children were able to learn, not only about the various careers at the Sheriff's Department, but a little about what the bomb arson deputies do. Lots of questions about "Buttons" the robot were asked, and camp goers received an official Junior Deputy Sheriff badge after.

Submitted by the San Diego Sheriff's Fallbrook substation.

 

