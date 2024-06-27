Summer camps are in full effect at community center

FALLBROOK – Detective Jeff Holder from the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit and Crime Prevention Specialist did a presentation for the Fallbrook Community Center's summer camp program on June 17.

The children were able to learn, not only about the various careers at the Sheriff's Department, but a little about what the bomb arson deputies do. Lots of questions about "Buttons" the robot were asked, and camp goers received an official Junior Deputy Sheriff badge after.

Submitted by the San Diego Sheriff's Fallbrook substation.