Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rotarians help contestants prepare for Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant

Last updated Jun 27, 2024 6:35pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photo count

A Meet 'n Greet for contestants and Fallbrook Village Rotarians is held at Erica Williams' house where contestants ask for Rotarians' support.

count

Contestants and Rotarians get to know each other while playing outdoor games. A Rotarian watches as contestants, from left, Laylah Higinio, Hannah Ary and Isabella Kalapala play an ax tossing game.

count

Seen playing the ball toss game are, from left, Rebecca Pugh, Jacqueline Albino, Hadley Myers and Valeria Castaneda.

count

Playing Jenga with Rotarian George Archibald are, from left, Lila Tapia, Brianna Lucchesi, Litzy Lopez and Brianna Hernandez.

count

Preparing the contestants for interviews, HR Manager Christiana Marie, a former Miss Fallbrook, provides information about meeting with a potential employer. Rotarians held mock interviews helping the contestants prepare for the future.

count

During the Interview Skills Workshop, Rotarian Ron reviews a resume during a mock interview.

count

The Fallbrook Village Rotary Club invites everyone to the Miss/Teen Fallbrook Pageant on July 13 at 6 p.m. in the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center to see who will be crowned. For tickets, contact [email protected], or purchase tickets in advance from a contestant or a Fallbrook Village Rotary member.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 