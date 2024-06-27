VCC receives 5-year contract for continuation of resilience community mentoring program

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic's Community Health Department has announced that it has been awarded a prestigious five-year contract from the County of San Diego Probation Department to continue its Comprehensive Credible Messenger Mentoring Program, better known in the community as Resilience.

The Resilience program connects former or current justice-involved individuals, known as mentors, with justice-involved youth and young adults, referred to as mentees. Through this program, mentors serve as guides and advocates, helping mentees obtain crucial linkages to the community, assisting with case plan goals, and facilitating connections with essential care services, parenting workshops, and programming.

VCC has long been known for its support of the holistic well-being and empowerment of community members, and this work continues to expand. More than a healthcare provider, VCC aims to provide community members the kind of support and connections needed for a successful future for themselves, their families, and the larger community.

This grant will help VCC expand and enhance their ongoing program and provide vital resources and support to youth and young adults in North County, San Diego.

The program's overarching goal is to help at-risk youth and young adults overcome challenges, reintegrate into the community, and thrive. Utilizing mentors with experience and knowledge of the landscape and what lies ahead has been a vital tool in breaking cycles of incarceration. Mentors have stepped successfully into the roles of credible messengers for those who need unique guidance to build brighter futures.

VCC is deeply grateful to the County of San Diego Probation Department for their continued support and confidence in the Resilience Program, and looks forward to continuing this impactful work. This program is making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout North County, San Diego.

For more information about VCC and its programs, visit http://www.vcc.org.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.