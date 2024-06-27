Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DeSantis' celebrate 60th anniversary

Sam and Rosemary DeSantis, who attend St. Peter the Apostle Church in Fallbrook, are celebrating their 60th anniversary June 23. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Sam and Rosemary DeSantis are celebrating 60 years of marriage on June 27, 2024. They had their marriage blessed on Sunday, June 23 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Keeping these vows in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer and being true to each other for 60 years is a rare find these days. Most all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live here in San Diego North County. What a true blessing!

Submitted by the DeSantis family.

 

