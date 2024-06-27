D'Vine Path named as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year

FALLBROOK – On June 6, D'Vine Path was awarded the California Nonprofit of the Year honor for District 75, presented by Assemblywoman Marie Waldron.

Every year, Assemblymembers and Senate members choose one exemplary nonprofit from each district to highlight the hard work within each community. This also offers state legislators an opportunity to connect personally with local nonprofits and improve outreach.

This year, D'Vine Path was honored with the title and multiple staff and board members traveled to Sacramento to participate in the celebratory lunch and receive the award.

For the last six years, D'Vine Path has been supporting, educating and uplifting neurodivergent adults in San Diego Country through vocational and life skills training. Through viticulture, hospitality, horticulture, arts and social skills education, students at D'Vine Path learn to thrive in their environments.

According to D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali, earning the title of nonprofit of the year is a great achievement for her and her team.

"We are honored and humbled to receive such an award," Batali said. "Thank you to Assemblymember Marie Waldron and staff for the recognition, the incredible Fallbrook community for the support and my dream team for making an impactful difference every single day."

Batali is grateful for the recognition and she is excited to see what comes next for D'Vine Path as they continue to grow and reach a wider audience.

D'Vine Path Board President Tom Olmstead also attended the celebratory lunch in Sacramento and said he was thrilled to see D'Vine Path's hard work recognized.

"As board president, it's an incredible privilege to be connected with this wonderful organization," Olmstead said. "Our student body continues to teach us so much about how to relate to each other. The term 'special needs' within this community really just refers to the needs they fulfill for us in a very special way."

"Recognition at this level is beyond our wildest expectations, we are grateful to Marie Waldron and her office for choosing us," he said.

Earning the title of 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year has brought the students feelings of excitement and empowerment, they are thankful to have the opportunity to participate in such an impactful program.

"I am so proud of what we have created and even more proud of our students who have shown their incredible capabilities and triumphs," Batali said.

For more information about D'Vine Path, visit https://www.dvinepath.org/.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.