Fallbrook recognized with two North County awards

Village News/Courtesy photos
Fallbrook resident Jasmine Hernandez is given the Extraordinary Youth Award by Supervisor Jim Desmond. Hernandez was honored as "a beacon of resilience and achievement" with a 4.0 GPA and nearly 700 hours of community service. She has overcome two major heart surgeries and continues to excel in academics and sports. Her spirit and dedication make her a truly extraordinary youth.
Representing REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, Volunteer Coordinator Allison Solander, far left, and Executive Director Kaitlyn Siewert, center, accept the Community Service Award from Supervisor Jim Desmond. REINS provides vital support for the physical, mental, and emotional health of disabled children and adults through equine-assisted activities. Their impactful work in their community is recognized with the Community Service Award.
