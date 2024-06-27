Large spill on E. Mission overpass and northbound I-15 onramp before three-vehicle crash and possible hit and run

At approximately 1:01 PM, reports emerged of a significant traffic hazard on the E. Mission overpass and I-15 Mission Rd Northbound onramp. A truck reportedly dumped a large quantity of saw dust or similar material on the roadway, creating hazardous conditions. The roadway has become extremely slippery, causing at least one vehicle to slide when the driver applied brakes.

By 1:02 PM, the truck responsible for the spill, identified as a double dump type from San Pasqual Valley Soils, was observed on the right-hand shoulder with more material still falling from it.

At 1:04 PM, it was noted that a one-foot deep layer of powder had been dumped on E. Mission Road and the northbound onramp to I-15. The affected vehicle, a pickup truck, was pulled over at the end of the onramp.

By 1:21 PM, the situation had escalated. Additional reports at 1:24 PM confirmed that the California Highway Patrol had been notified, and assistance was on the way.

At 1:37 PM, a crash occurred over the freeway before the onramp, involving a white truck that hit two vehicles. The white work truck continued northbound, according to the CHP logs.

Authorities are on-site managing the situation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.