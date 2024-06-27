Multi-collision fatal accident on I-5

A tragic multi-vehicle collision resulted in a fatality and significant travel disruptions early this morning on Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and emergency services were alerted to the scene around 3:04 am, following reports of a two-vehicle crash that quickly escalated. The I-15 has also been backed up for hours, possibly from people using the alternate route.

According to initial reports, one vehicle was stalled on the I-5 freeway when a second vehicle collided with it, causing a massive fire. The blaze trapped occupants in the vehicles, leading to a fatal outcome. The crash involved several vehicles, including a Jeep Wrangler and a pickup truck, blocking multiple lanes and causing extensive damage.

Emergency response teams, including Camp Pendleton Fire Department, were dispatched promptly. However, they faced challenges due to the fire and the scale of the incident. By 3:15 AM, the fire had spread, involving multiple vehicles and complicating rescue efforts.

The CHP implemented a full freeway closure to manage the situation and allow for emergency operations. Traffic was diverted off at Las Pulgas Road, and Caltrans crews were called in to assist with the closure and manage the scene. By 4:35 am, Caltrans had set up a hard closure, redirecting traffic and working to clear the wreckage.

Throughout the morning, updates indicated a gradual reopening of lanes. By 10:21 am, lanes 3 and 4 were cleared and reopened, although lanes 1 and 2 remained closed for an unknown duration as the CHP continued their investigation.

Motorists were advised to expect long delays and seek alternative routes. The congestion was significant, affecting the morning commute and causing backlogs.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash and are working to identify the victims involved. This incident highlights the dangers of freeway travel and the importance of maintaining awareness and caution at all times.