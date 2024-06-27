Possible DUI collision sends one to hospital

A traffic collision on Ammunition Road and South Mission Road tonight at about 9 pm resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, and one driver was being tested for a DUI according to witnesses at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:56 PM when a vehicle collided with another car carrying a man and his daughter. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) initially classified the incident as an unknown injury traffic collision but later updated it to a traffic collision with an ambulance en route.

Emergency services were promptly notified, and units were dispatched to the scene. The first unit arrived at 8:56 PM, followed by additional units at 9:00 PM and 9:21 PM. A tow request was made at 8:58 PM, and SandR Tow was notified to assist in clearing the damaged vehicles.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries remains undisclosed. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into the possibility that the driver responsible for the collision may have run a red light and is being evaluated to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution while driving and to report any suspected impaired drivers to local law enforcement.

This story will be updated as more information is available.