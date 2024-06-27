ScareCREW's scarecrows audition for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

FALLBROOK – The ScareCREW's scarecrows came out of residency to audition for upcoming Fallbrook Scarecrows Days, Oct. 1-31. Which scarecrows will make the cut, which ones will be eliminated and which ones need to be revamped or updated were decisions the ScareCREW made in February.

Which scarecrows will be stars in 2024? Last fall, Noah Dawson's Tom Cruise made appearances at Cancer Revengers' fundraiser. ScareCrew's Snoopy attended Veteran's Day Party for Cairn Terrier club of Southern California. The three Del Ray Crows – Josie, Jessie and Fiona – attended the Fallbrook Stem Academy, Nov. 3. Audrey, AAUW's scarecrow, made many surprise visits around Fallbrook.

Planning all aspects of Fallbrook Scarecrow Days begins in February. Work began on scarecrows as well as designing new editions. The popular scavenger hunt is being updated. Dates for workshops and Children's Corner at the farmers market are set. Workshop dates are Sept. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13,14, 19, 20 and 21. The children's corner is Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Oct. 5.

"Follow the Yellow Brick 'Wizard Of Oz' may have additional characters accompanying the regulars on Ace Hardware's rooftop. Little "Minions" may be seen running down Main Avenue. Pumpkin heads also bob along Main Avenue. The Silent People will sport new outfits on their journey into Fallbrook for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days.

And many more additions displayed at businesses and residencies to be seen around town in October. It's time to think about what new scarecrows to make for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days.

Submitted by ScareCREW.