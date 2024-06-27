Site managers needed for in-person voting locations

The Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary site managers to operate in-person voting locations for the November presidential general election. Site managers earn $20 per hour.

Site managers will be required to lead poll workers while representing the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner. The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership skills and display flexibility, patience, and the highest level of integrity at all times. Previous management and/or poll worker experience desired.

Site managers must attend two days of paid poll worker training and one additional day of paid site manager training to learn procedures, tasks and responsibilities.

Vote center assignments range from four to 11 days managing operations and assisting voters, in addition to one day to set up the vote center and one day to pack up after Election Day.

Site managers must be available to work from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on assigned workdays as well as weekends during in-person voting. On Election Day, Nov. 5, site managers will work extended hours.

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Persian, or Somali are also needed. If you are fluent in one of these languages, be sure to indicate it on your application.

Site manager applications are available at sdvote.com. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email [email protected].