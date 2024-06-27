Worker of the Week works with friends

Village News/David Landry photo
Little C is an entrepreneur and the owner of Little C's Tattoo Parlor located at 203 East Alvarado St. since 2009. "C" was born in South Oceanside and moved to Fallbrook in 2008 and after years of tattooing in and around Oceanside. Opened in 2009, the business has been thriving ever since. The shop is full of close friends who are all talented tattoo artists who can perform many styles of tattooing. "C" said you will see car shows, music events, and art shows throughout the year at Little C's as a way to give back and be part of the community. Little C's is open five days a week. Come on in and meet the family. In this photo, one of his repeated customers, Kimmi Driussi, is getting a Mandela flower tattooed on her hand.
