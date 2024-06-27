Join me in stopping the gas tax increase

A few weeks ago, I stood shoulder to shoulder with small business leaders and parents, united with the same message: the gas tax must be stopped. On July 1, the gas tax is set to increase by an additional 2 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax burden to a staggering 59.6 cents per gallon.

We are already grappling with the highest gas prices in the nation, rising utility costs, skyrocketing housing expenses and an overall escalating cost of living. Government should be leaving people alone, not taxing more. It is not the time to add more costs to working families, businesses and seniors. Government should be looking for ways to save people money, not to make our lives more difficult.

Next week, at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, I will bring forward an agenda item urging the governor of California to stop this year’s two-cent gas tax increase. If the state stops overspending, there is more than enough money in the state budget to cover these expenses. We constantly hear about a state deficit due to overspending, yet they want to regulate us more instead of reining in their spending.

We have the highest gas prices in the country because of government policies. It is a government tax, not an increase by big oil. State policies are driving people out of California. I’ve spoken to many who simply can’t afford to live here anymore.

Families are moving out; jobs are disappearing and the next generation cannot afford a house. We cannot continue to burden everyone with additional taxes. The state faces a $60 billion deficit this year due to overspending and over-regulating. Taxing people even more amidst the current high cost of living is not the solution. Let’s give people a break. Let’s stop the exodus from California and ensure our residents are not paying more in taxes.