National Police Association scam

You have to laugh when a scam organization is so dumb (or brazen) as to send a mailed request for money and say that “the Fallbrook City Council Members need to hear from you." Obviously it’s the same scam organization that pollutes the phone lines with fake requests for money.

I couldn't resist using their prepaid envelope to send an appropriate reply.

Perhaps others in our Friendly Village have received the same solicitation and I hope that they also use the opportunity to send a little note that highlights the fact that there is no "Fallbrook City Council."

I wonder when the DOJ might find time to close this scam down?

Jim Boyd