Payόmkawish Highway

For over 10,000 years, the Luiseño people have lived in the San Luis Rey Valley. Historically, their villages extended along the coastline, and inland along the San Luis Rey River. The largest recorded village was known as Topomai, located in what is now U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Other historic villages to the east included Páume (Pauma) and Palé (Pala).

The current route of Highway 76 was the main path the Luiseños used during their seasonal migrations back and forth from the ocean to the mountains. The historic and cultural significance of this transportation corridor deserves special recognition.

Last week I introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 215, which will designate a portion of Highway 76 from Pauma Reservation Road to Rincon Rancho Road as the Payόmkawish (People of the West) Highway.

Tribal people and sovereign tribal governments play a significant role in the 75th Assembly District. Local tribes are noted for their achievements in education, economics and agriculture. They contribute to our economy through job creation, providing educational opportunities and enhancing community safety.

They support local charities and assist local governments through planning and mutual aid agreements. As we all remember, their support in wildfire emergencies has been critically important. ACR 215 is a small step toward recognizing the history and significant contributions Luiseño people make to our state and region.

ACR 215 is supported by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, the Pala Band of Mission Indians, the Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians and the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians.