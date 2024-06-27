San Diego Weekly Gas Price Update

DALLAS – Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.76/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 784 stations in San Diego. Prices in San Diego are 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Diego was priced at $4.23/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.09/g, a difference of $1.86/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.71/g while the highest was $8.55/g, a difference of $4.84/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today. The national average is down 18.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in San Diego and the national average going back ten years:

June 24, 2023: $4.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 24, 2022: $6.28/g (U.S. Average: $4.92/g)

June 24, 2021: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 24, 2020: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 24, 2019: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 24, 2018: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

June 24, 2017: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

June 24, 2016: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 24, 2015: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 24, 2014: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $4.61/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.66/g.

San Bernardino- $4.63/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $4.62/g.

Orange County- $4.67/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.66/g.

"With summer now officially here, we've seen the national average price of gasoline holding most steady compared to last week, with some states seeing their traditional price cycling every couple of weeks, while others have seen prices slowly slip," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it's holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil's climb."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

