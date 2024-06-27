The Starlink satellite launches

Village News/Robert Gonsett photos count
The latest Starlink satellite launch on June 18, 2024. Photo taken from South-Central Fallbrook moments after the first and second stage rockets separated.
The small white dot just below the center of this photo shows rocket engines firing to return the jettisoned first stage to a safe landing on Earth. This allows the hugely expensive first stage to be flown again for later missions. To the eye, the dot appears bright red and is south of Fallbrook. A casual observer might mistakenly think this is just a military red flare.
