Adicoff among Mississippi State University's spring 2024 graduates

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Rebekkah Adicoff of Bonsall is among nearly 3,500 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2024.

Adicoff received the bachelor of science magna cum laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She was also named to the university’s spring 2024 president's list.

She is among 4,137 students who have attained this honor. Students on the president's list achieved a 3.8 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

