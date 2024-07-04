Blanket project teaches students to crochet

FALLBROOK – Students at Fallbrook High School are joining a partnership with the Fallbrook Blanket Project and are learning to crochet. Volunteers from the Fallbrook Blanket Project are teaching the students the correct steps for successful crocheting.

Students are earning community service credits with the completion of each 7x9 inch patch. These beautiful, crocheted patches will be then be joined to become a blanket. The Fallbrook Blanket Project will then donate these blankets.

Pam Cain, the College Career Vocational/Education Coordinator at FUHSD approached the Blanket Project with the idea. She is also the site coordinator for the Warrior Way Program which is a grant funded program that offers safe and enriching opportunities to students before and after their regular school day.

"I am always looking for opportunities that will allow students to explore new interests and connecting with the Fallbrook Blanket Project seemed like a perfect opportunity for students to learn a new skill and simultaneously give back to the community. The turnout has been great and far exceeded my expectations," said Cain.

"It has been rewarding seeing the students take off with the new skill of crocheting. Many of these students had never crocheted and are now becoming very skilled. We hope this will become a lifelong hobby that can provide hours of enjoyment," Added Cain.

All Fallbrook High School students are welcome to join this group. Students can check their student emails for information on the continuing classes that are meeting on Wednesdays, 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., in Career Center classroom, through July 17..

Thousands of blankets have been donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project in the past 10 years, going to Fallbrook and other North County charities. The group depends on donations of yarn. Anyone can join anytime for occasional or regular visits; the group provides yarn and instructions if desired.

The group meets every Monday at Living Waters Church on Reche Road from 10 a.m. to noon and every Friday at the Fallbrook Library from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://fallbrookblanketproject.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.