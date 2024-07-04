BUSD approves Symposium Coordinator position for BHS

A coordinator will be hired for the Symposium program at Bonsall High School.

The June 13 Bonsall Unified School District board meeting included a 5-0 vote to approve the Symposium Coordinator position and job description. The coordinator will collect and connect future ready resources and curriculum which will be utilized during Symposium activities at Bonsall High School.

“That’s pretty exciting,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The California Apprenticeship Initiative New and Innovative Grant Program includes a Pre-Apprenticeship Implementation Grants category. On March 7, the notice to award grants was issued and 12 districts throughout the state received up to $500,000 in Pre-Apprenticeship Implementation Grants.

The BUSD grant application was given a score of 91 points, which was the fourth-highest in the state for that category, and the school district was awarded a $499,935 grant.

“We were able to land a grant to increase Career Technical Education and student internship programs, and this grant is going to provide opportunities to Bonsall High School students to get some real-world experience,” Clevenger said. “It also includes staffing.”

The approval of the position allows for the process to hire the Symposium Coordinator. “We look forward to them having a very positive impact on the Bonsall High School culture,” Clevenger said.

The Symposium Coordinator will work directly with contracting agents to provide them with access to students as part of a liaison between the industry partners and Bonsall High School staff, thus allowing for the management of placing students in pre-apprenticeship opportunities.

An apprenticeship task force will include the Symposium Coordinator along with employer partners, teachers, administrators, and other staff and will integrate the aspects of the Pre-Apprenticeship Implementation Grant into the Symposium program.

Existing curriculum will be utilized and potentially refined to be shared with educators for the purpose of facilitating and informing students about opportunities as well as skills, practices, and abilities which are necessary for students to cultivate and maintain within educational, academic, and workplace settings.