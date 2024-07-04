Caceres named to the dean's list at Bates College

LEWISTON, Maine – Dalila Caceres of Fallbrook was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2024. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Caceres is majoring in anthropology at Bates.

Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting about 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community.

Submitted by Bates College.