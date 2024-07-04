Catherine (Cathy) Crites Woodrey passed away on June 20, 2024, from complications due to a fall. Catherine was born to Georgia and Othel Crites on February 12, 1938, in the family home in West Plains, Missouri.

She met Ronald (Woody) Woodrey in Albuquerque, New Mexico, soon fell in love, married and decided to settle in his beautiful hometown of Fallbrook. She was a member of the Fallbrook Players, a dance instructor and for many years an avid tennis player.

But she was mostly known as being a long time hairdresser and owner of Cathy's Cut and Curl for over 60 years. She prided herself on having many regular customers whom she would fondly refer to as "her ladies." They meant the world to her. She was also a volunteer at Fallbrook Hospital and Lawrence Welk Resorts in Escondido musical productions.

In the mid-1960's, Catherine sang with her sisters performing at several military bases in San Diego and Riverside County and continued to demonstrate her musical talent performing with The Sweet Adelines.

Catherine gave her every effort to remain with her loved ones, even rallying to be able to enjoy a small gathering for her 86th birthday in February, enjoying lunch and cake, with many of her devoted family in attendance.

Cathy was deeply proud of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son Scott Woodrey, his partner Colleen, daughter Lisa, her spouse Oscar, daughter Lori, and son Tony, spouse Claudia. Catherine had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters Carol, Ramona, Naomi, Rebecca, and a brother Lawrence.

Cathy walked in beauty, showed courage and caring for all. We will miss her and let her example shine.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2024, at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine St., from 9-11 a.m., then a 12 p.m. burial service at the Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Dr. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. at Christ The King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane.

For those wishing to send flowers, please send them to Berry-Bell & Hall, to arrive by July 11 by 4:30 p.m.