Explore decades of home design trends

As the saying goes: “Everything old is new again.” This is particularly true when it comes to style trends, including home design.

The looks of the past can provide endless inspiration for homes today, and you don’t have to choose just one era or approach. You can mix and match trends from multiple decades and interior design styles.

Are you looking to give your home decor a refresh? Here are some design elements from the past that might interest you.

• 1950s: The ‘50s were all about vibrant colors, modernity and bold patterns. Design elements like checkered flooring, painted cabinets or a ball clock can all be fun ways to liven up a space today.

• 1960s: In the 1960s, shag carpets and plastic furniture became popular. Another way to emulate ‘60s style is by using reds, oranges, yellows and greens around the house.

• 1970s: An easygoing vibe defined the 1970s, which introduced us to the conversation pit. Natural materials like wood and rattan were big, and there was a focus on earthy tones. These can all mesh well with today’s trend toward biophilic design and social spaces in the home.

• 1980s: Wallpaper was huge in the 1980s, as were chintz and pastel colors. If you’re looking for a way to add visual interest to a space, any one of these trends is an option.

• 1990s: The ‘90s saw a rise in minimalism, but competing design elements could also be found in wallpaper borders and patterned rugs. Layering rugs is a recent design trend that could harken back to this time.

• 2000s: The shabby chic aesthetic emerged in the 2000s, along with more neutral and understated color schemes. To incorporate these looks, think whitewashed wood and romantic hues for furniture and paint.

One of the best parts of homeownership is being able to customize your living space to fit your tastes.

