Extended School Year and Migrant Summer School programs launch with exciting new initiatives

FALLBROOK – The Extended School Year (ESY) program has begun, offering enriching educational experiences to 220 students, including those with disabilities and typical students.

This year, the ESY program was hosted by La Paloma Elementary, San Onofre School, and the Mike Choate Early Education Center, operating five days a week from June 4 to July 1.

The ESY program focuses on maintaining progress towards Individualized Education Program (IEP) goals through a dynamic Olympics-themed curriculum. This theme promotes physical activity, teamwork, and integrates academic challenges tailored to each student's needs.

Leading this effort is ESY principal Sarah Salberg, in collaboration with Emily Howard, the lead teacher at SOS, ensuring a supportive and engaging learning environment for all participants.

In conjunction with ESY, the Migrant Summer School also began on June 4. The kickoff day included a lively Summer Kick-Off event for families, featuring activities, refreshments, and an introduction to the summer's learning plans. The event aimed to foster a sense of community and set a positive tone for the upcoming weeks.

"We were thrilled to launch this year's ESY program with an Olympics theme and host motivational assemblies with former Olympic athletes who grew up in Fallbrook," said Salberg. "Our curriculum and programming are designed to be both enjoyable and educational, ensuring that students remain motivated and make progress on their IEP goals throughout the summer."

Each classroom in the Migrant Summer School is equipped with cozy reading corners stocked with new and captivating books. These spaces are designed to cultivate a passion for reading and provide a comfortable environment for students to immerse themselves in literature.

Additionally, the school has introduced a summer reading challenge, complementing the public library's initiative and our district's own efforts, encouraging students to further develop their reading skills over the summer.

Both the ESY and Migrant Summer School programs are committed to delivering high-quality education and support to students during the summer months, aiming to bridge any learning gaps and prepare students for a successful return to school in the fall.

The success of these programs hinges on the dedication and hard work of the teachers and staff involved. Their commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment is commendable and greatly appreciated by the community.

