Homes For Our Troops to host 2 Volunteer Days for Navy Veterans

FALLBROOK – Homes For Our Troops is excited to announce two Volunteer Days, one for Navy Veteran HM3 Max Rohn on Saturday, July 13 at 9 a.m. and one for HM3 Redmond Ramos on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m., with check-in at 8:30 a.m. both days.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to roll up their sleeves and help with the landscaping to put the finishing touches on the yard of each home before Rohn and Ramos move into their specially adapted custom HFOT homes.

The homes are in Fallbrook, and the event addresses will be provided after volunteers RSVP (see link below).

HFOT is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. As a home nears completion, a Volunteer Day is held to give community members a hands-on opportunity to beautify the outside of the home with plants, trees, shrubs, and flowers. This event marks a pivotal time in the home completion process and is located at the home build site.

Rohn is a distinguished Navy Veteran who demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience during his tour of service. On May 2, 2009, during his first combat deployment, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rohn was serving with the 2nd Marine Headquarters Group in Fallujah, Iraq, when his vehicle was struck by an RKG-3 grenade. HM3 Rohn sustained severe damage to both his legs in the blast. After two years of limb salvage, he made the decision to have doctors amputate his right leg.

In the years since his injury, Rohn has accomplished many things. He received his bachelor's degree in international politics from Penn State University, and spent time in California training in track and field at the Olympic Training Center. There, he met the love of his life, his wife Victoria.

Most of his hobbies and activities center around his love of adapted sports. He competes for Team USA in track and field in men's discus; he recently started snowboarding and plans to try out for the Winter Paralympic team in 2026; and he's a War Fighter Sports ambassador for Move United.

Though he has made a name for himself as an adapted athlete, Rohn still experiences obstacles in his current home because it is not wheelchair accessible. He often becomes discouraged when he encounters challenges during his daily routine, and has injured himself when hopping out of the shower on his crutches.

These issues will be alleviated once Max receives his specially adapted custom HFOT home, giving him more energy to concentrate on adapted athletics knowing he can recover safely at home.

Ramos is one of four brothers who all served as Navy Corpsmen with the Fleet Marine Force supporting Marine Infantrymen in combat. On March 26, 2011, near the end of a combat deployment to Sangin, Afghanistan with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, a fellow Marine stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). Ramos was maneuvering to assist the injured Marine when he triggered another IED. He lost his left leg below the knee and sustained other injuries in the blast.

A California native, Ramos credits his love for the ocean with helping him recover, calling the hours he spent surfing and scuba diving his "greatest therapy." Currently, he is a forensic analyst fighting sex trafficking. He enjoys spending time with his wife Krista, a reserve firefighter, and their two children, Aspen and Redmond.

In his current home, the use of a wheelchair is not feasible, making it difficult to recover on days that he is unable to wear his prosthetic. Ramos said it's hard to talk about how many challenges amputees deal with day to day, "People see you running around in public and don't realize you are in constant pain. They don't realize that you are taking your leg off and wheeling around the house, or that you have to smile and tell everyone you are doing great even when you feel like you are walking on razor blades."

Receiving a specially adapted custom home will enhance his family's life. Special adaptations such as automatic doors, accessible walkways around the home, and pull-down shelving will make everyday tasks easier. He looks forward to living near fellow HFOT Veterans, having them over to his home, and watching his children grow up with them as extended family.

Youngren Construction of Fallbrook proudly partners with HFOT to bring these homes to life. Rohn's house will be the 37th HFOT home completed by the Youngren Construction team, with two more finishing in the next few months.

How to participate:

Community members, local businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate in this volunteer event. No prior landscaping experience is necessary – just a willingness to lend a helping hand and make a positive impact. HFOT will provide all necessary tools and supplies. All volunteers will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch.

RSVP and contact information:

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/rohn/

For more information, visit http://www.hfotusa.org.