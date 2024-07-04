New T. Jefferson Parker thriller 'Desperation Reef' to launch at Fallbrook Library

Bestselling author sets novel amid big-wave surfing competition

FALLBROOK – T. Jefferson Parker, former Orange County reporter turned New York Times bestselling author, is about to launch his 29th thriller, "Desperation Reef."

Parker will be reading from and discussing "Desperation Reef" at Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a monthly author series, on Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The library is located at 124 S. Mission, between Alvarado and Fig streets, and the book will be available for sale and signing.

Parker's latest novel plunges the reader into the lives of a surfing family: Jen Stonebreaker, widow of a competitive surfer, and her twin sons, Casey and Brock. They dwell in the competitive culture of big-wave surfing, the high-risk world of exposing organized crime, and the challenging pursuit of natural disaster relief.

In a recent interview, Parker described the novel's inspiration:

"It's two things. One is waves, riding the waves. I've surfed a little bit in my time, body surfed, and I've been in the ocean my whole youth, in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. Two is fear in general and fear of the waves. [The big-wave competitors] surf through their fear. We do whatever we do through our fears, and books are my waves."

Like all of Parker's novels, in "Desperation Reef" he seeks to entertain readers and expose them to a compelling story that is unpredictable. An excerpt of "Desperation Reef" is available on the publisher's website at https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250907882/desperationreef.

Village News/Rita Parker photo

For more information about the launch, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

