Sheriff's Dept. holds Junior Women's Academy

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's first Junior Women's Academy was held June 12-14 at Palomar College. It was a 3-day event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for young girls 14-18.

The program was offered throughout San Diego County and some Fallbrook residents did attend. Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell said, "We wanted to highlight the many careers offered by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department that are traditionally held by males. We had in class presentations from our Crime Lab Unit, Transportation, Detention Bureau Services, Communications, K9 Unit, Medical Services, Human Trafficking, and our Traffic Unit. ASTREA helicopter did a special demo and landed on the football field at Palomar College.

"Participants learned about the training and education needed for each position. Most importantly the mentoring and friendships that were created set a special bond for everyone involved, added Mitchell.

Day 1 included a meet and greet and class time presentations from Transportation, Traffic, and Crime Lab; lunch was provided by Mountain Mike's.

On Day 2, ASTREA landed at Palomar College for a demo, detac exercises, team building, and K9 demo. Starbucks stopped by during lunch to provide snacks and drinks and lunch was provided by the San Marcos Deli.

For Day 3, a Career Fair featured Recruiting, SED, Bomb/Arson, Explorers, Crime Prevention, Traffic, Communications, Search and Rescue, Crime Analysis, Crime Lab). The keynote speaker was Sgt. Jessica Van Oort and there was a Sheriff panel (Q & A). Families were invited to attend the JWA graduation with lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A.

Mitchell concluded, "I can speak for all of us when I say these girls taught us just as much as we taught them. This event was the start of many special bonds and friendships, while making memories to last a lifetime."

The motto of the Junior Women's Academy is "If I can see her, I can be her."