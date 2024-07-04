Warrior Avenues All-American Celebration comes to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Warrior Avenues is excited to announce its All-American Celebration, set to take place on Saturday, July 6 from 3-8 p.m. at the scenic Vineyard 1924. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable day filled with live music, delicious food, and community fun to celebrate this great nation and those who have or are currently service in the military.

Guests will groove to the tunes of two exceptional performers: Gethen Jenkins, known for his authentic country sound, and "The Mad Busker" Matt Armstrong, who promises an eclectic mix of musical styles that will keep the crowd entertained throughout the event.

The celebration will feature a variety of gourmet food trucks offering a delectable selection of cuisines, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate. Local wines will be available for adults to enjoy while taking in the beautiful surroundings of the Vineyard 1924.

Families are encouraged to join in the festivities with kids' crafts available to keep the little ones entertained. Additionally, a silent auction will offer attendees the opportunity to bid on unique items, with proceeds benefiting Warrior Avenues' charitable initiatives.

"We're thrilled to host the All-American Celebration at such a picturesque venue like Vineyard 1924," said Warrior Avenues Vice President Marti Ingraham. "It's a great opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy fantastic music, delicious food, and support our local veterans and active-duty service members and their families."

Admission to the event is free. All proceeds from the silent action and a portion of the food sales support Warrior Avenues' efforts to bridge the gap between veterans, active-duty service members, their families and the resources available to them.

For more information about the Warrior Avenues All-American Celebration, visit http://www.WarriorAvenues.Org.

Submitted by Warrior Avenues.