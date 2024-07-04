Encore Social Club is 'Where the fun happens'

FALLBROOK – Encore Social Club closed out its regular season on a high note with some great events.

Members enjoyed a private showing of the musical "Lights, Camera, Action" at Vista's Broadway Theater. The afternoon started with drinks and appetizers followed by an entertaining performance that was enjoyed by all.

Another highlight of the season was their annual fundraising event "Evening At The Auction." Guests enjoyed music, a dessert & coffee bar, and socializing in an elegant environment. They had great fun purchasing and bidding at the various auction tables, with the evening concluding with the live auction.

Everyone had a good time and many walked away with some newly acquired prized possessions. The event was not only a great evening to enjoy, but a

successful fundraiser for the organization as well.

The club is on summer break with their monthly meetings and full activity schedule from June through August, however they will continue to gather throughout the summer with a light schedule of activities and special events.

Next on the horizon is a fun train excursion to San Juan Capistrano in July. All are welcome to join this gathering and any of the scheduled activities offered by the organization.

Each month members gather with coffee, tea, and breakfast bites. There is a different guest speaker at each meeting, covering a wide range of subjects that are always interesting and informative.

Additionally, members are able to mingle, sign-up for the social events they are

interested in, and learn about all the organization is planning and facilitating for their enjoyment.

The range of activities offered represent the variety of interests and passions that their membership holds. Some of these activities include Wine and Dine, Food and Fun (dinner and game night), Salad Bar, Cards, Games (Hand & Foot, Mahjong, etc), Book Club, Go Activities (out on the town), Special Events, Seasonal Engagements, and even Group Travel opportunities, to name a few.

Young and old, singles and couples; all are warmly welcome. There is truly something for everyone.For more information on the organization and a detailed description of its activities and events, www://fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by the Encore Social Club.