Fallbrook Newcomers attend 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' summer spa party

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held an enjoyable "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" summer spa party hosted by Girls Just Want to Have Fun Activity Chairperson Mindy Conner.

This popular monthly event is held at a member's home and/or local venues and is a great way to make new friends while enjoying a variety of fun, creative and inspiring activities.

The Girls Just Want to Have Fun Summer Spa Party took place on June 18 at the Conner's home. The summer spa party is a testament to the Fallbrook Newcomers' commitment to providing a wide variety of fun and engaging activities for its members.

In a show of appreciation, as Newcomers member Eileen W. commented, "Girls just having fun at Mindy Conner's house for a summer spa day. We enjoyed chair yoga taught by local yoga teacher, Patricia, followed by swimming, and a delicious lunch. The afternoon finished with Mindy teaching us about pressure points. We left relaxed, full of smiles and with a goody bag containing a special massage oil blend and tea blend created and made by Mindy, our spa queen! Thank you, Mindy, for a wonderful day!"

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming July 11 meeting will feature Lila Hargrove, the CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. In addition to her role at the chamber, Hargrove currently works with the county on their revitalization committees which includes everything from transportation to the homeless, law enforcement to code & ordinance updates, and infrastructure to economic development.

Hargrove leads the Public Safety committee, and she chairs the children's Public Health/Safety committee and the local Fallbrook Community Forum. She also serves as secretary of a Back Country Coalition, an alliance of chambers from unincorporated areas, to bring awareness to the area, boost the economy, and have a larger legislative voice.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email: [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers.