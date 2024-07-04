Modern square dance lessons are coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Anyone who is an empty nester, recently retired, or new to the area and interested in adding a new, fun activity to their life that includes getting their steps in and making new friends is welcome to come try the Grape Stompers Square Dance Club's "Intro to Square Dancing" this summer on July 16 and Aug. 27 from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. at Fallbrook Zion Lutheran's Fellowship Hall, 1405 E. Fallbrook Street. There is no charge.

A beginning square dance class will start on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at the same location. The first night of class is free, then $8 a lesson. Class will be open for two weeks for new dancers. Wear casual clothes and comfy shoes with smooth soles.

The first class was organized in the fall of 1980, and the club was then incorporated in 1981, so the Grape Stompers will be celebrating their 44th anniversary in January. They originally danced at Temecula's Mesa Verde Winery (now Avensole Winery), and therefore decided to call themselves Grape Stompers.

Not only do they hold weekly lessons, but the club members also visit other square dance clubs and have monthly social events.

Pat Carnathan is the club caller and teacher. He began square dancing in 1977 with his parents in San Diego. He calls over 200 dances a year worldwide from Mainstream through A2 levels of square dancing. He loves calling and singing to modern music. His goals include increasing the number of younger dancers by erasing old stereotypes and showing people that square dancing has modernized and is an entertaining pastime.

To register, call Agnes at 951-676-5216 and leave a voice message or go to http://www.grapestompers.net for more information and photos of this fun activity

Submitted by the Grape Stompers Square Dance Club.