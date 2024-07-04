California to expand funding for children's hospitals, serve state's sickest kids

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Children's Hospital Association (CCHA) announced June 25 an agreement to expand health care for children in the state.

The agreement will provide additional funding for the Department of Health Care Services to support California children’s hospitals now and in the future. This funding will help support medical care for critically ill children and those fighting the most serious and life-threatening diseases.

“In California, our children are not just our future – they are everything to the families that love them and the friends who play next to them. For the children suffering from the worst and most serious illnesses, we must support the hospitals that give them a fighting chance to live and thrive. I’m pleased we were able to provide this additional financial assistance and avoid a costly ballot initiative, said Newsom

“State government leaders asked Children’s Hospitals to think outside the box to maximize the use of federal money to achieve our goal of extending life-saving care to more critically ill children,” said Ann-Louise Kuhns, President and CEO of CCHA. “We have found the best path to do so with less stress on the state’s budget for public health, public safety, public education and public infrastructure.”

This agreement is reflected in AB/SB 164. Once this legislation is passed by the Legislature, proponents of the “Affordable, Life-Saving Healthcare for Critically Ill Children” initiative eligible for the November 2024 ballot have agreed to withdraw their measure.