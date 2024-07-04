VCC announces medication assisted treatment program for individuals seeking recovery from opioid use disorders

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic announces its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, aimed at providing comprehensive support and treatment for individuals struggling with an Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The MAT program at VCC combines the use of medication management by a primary care clinician, to control withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings, with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

“This program is an important part of Vista Community Clinic’s ongoing commitment to address the opioid crisis and improving the health and well-being of our community,” said Fernando Sanudo, chief executive officer of VCC. “At VCC, we believe that recovery from addiction is possible and can lead to a healthy, productive life. Our MAT program is designed to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to help patients reclaim their lives and achieve lasting recovery.”

OUD is a significant and growing problem in the United States. Characterized by a problematic pattern of opioid use that leads to significant impairments or distress, OUD affects millions of Americans, causing major disruptions at work, school, and home.

OUD can develop from the use of both prescribed and non-prescribed opioids, drugs such as heroin, and prescription painkillers like oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, codeine, and morphine. The disorder is marked by an inability to control use, persistent cravings, social problems, and a failure to fulfill important obligations.

To qualify for VCC’s MAT program, patients must be 18 years or older and have a diagnosis of OUD.

For more information about VCC’s MAT program and how to get started, please call or text VCC at 844-308-5003 or visit http://www.vcc.org.

Submitted by Vista Community Clinic.