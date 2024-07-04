'Because We Care,' Bonsall Woman's Club transitions leadership

BONSALL – In an apt play on letters, the newly elected president of the Bonsall Woman's Club has designated "Because We Care" as the theme for the 2024-2025 year. President Patty Merriam said, "I have the awesome responsibility of continuing the impressive 44 year legacy of BWC, and I am confident that our 71 members will further bless our community. I'm looking forward to another remarkable year for our growing club."

Patty Merriam has worn multiple BWC hats simultaneously including parliamentarian, communications, crafts and art show chair. She was formally recognized as the BWC Volunteer of the Year in 2022.

During the June BWC meeting, Elaine Davis served as the "mistress of ceremonies" to help induct the following officers: Patty Merriam, president; Mary Jo Pfaff, first vice president – dean of chairs; Connie Jordan and Sydne Gilbert, second vice presidents – membership; Marlene Rantanen, third vice president – Programs; Gini Brooks, fourth vice president – fundraising; Robin Kemper, recording secretary; Helen Poddoubnyi, treasurer; Maura Button, finance-budget secretary; and Ruthie Harris, corresponding secretary.

Three committee chairs have also been appointed and will join the Board of Directors: Larissa Anderson, public relations; Linda Birnie, communications; and Geri Sides, sunshine.

The new board is carefully curating the calendar for the upcoming year. BWC general membership meetings will return the first Thursday morning in September at the Bonsall Community Center.

Bonsall Woman's Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that has been supporting its local community with philanthropy and friendship since 1980. More information about BWC, including club history and fundraisers, is available at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/ or [email protected].

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.