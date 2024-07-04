Fallbrook Chamber announces July events

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in July.
Wednesday, July 10 – Wine Trail begins; purchase a package at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave.
Thursday, July 11 – SunUpper at the chamber hosted by AAUW Fallbrook, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, July 17 – SunDowner hosted by Ringers Cocktail Lounge, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 26 – Lunch Mob at noon at The Coal Bunker
Wednesday, July 31 – Wine Down Wednesday at Monserate Vineyards & Winery, 4-7 p.m.
Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
