Fallbrook Chamber announces July events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in July.

Wednesday, July 10 – Wine Trail begins; purchase a package at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave.

Thursday, July 11 – SunUpper at the chamber hosted by AAUW Fallbrook, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 17 – SunDowner hosted by Ringers Cocktail Lounge, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 – Lunch Mob at noon at The Coal Bunker

Wednesday, July 31 – Wine Down Wednesday at Monserate Vineyards & Winery, 4-7 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.