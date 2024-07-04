GCI Construction to replace Main Avenue sewer main

GCI Construction, Inc., was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract for the Main Avenue Sewer Main Replacement Project.

FPUD’s board voted 4-0 June 24, with Dave Baxter out of town, to award a $391,000 contract to GCI Construction. The work will replace approximately 400 linear feet of eight-inch polyvinylchloride (PVC) pipe and four manholes on Main Avenue and Elder Street.

Normally FPUD sewer main rehabilitation entails relining sewer mains in place, which is a more cost-effective way to upgrade old collections pipes to like-new condition than replacing the pipeline.

However, the existing pipeline is not only 75 years old but is also shallow and flat, so it requires regular attention from the collections maintenance crews, and the existing pipeline also runs under the corner of an existing building. The replacement work will realign the pipe and install standard slopes.

FPUD staff prepared the design package for the project and solicited bids. Three bids were received by the June 12 deadline. GCI Construction, which is based in San Clemente, had the low bid of $391,000. TK Construction of San Bernardino provided a bid of $399,572, which was the second-lowest amount.

GCI Construction has not previously performed work for FPUD, but the company has been in business for more than 25 years and has successfully completed projects for Southern California utility agencies. “We checked them out, and they’ve got good references,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.