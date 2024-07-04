SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
June 19
300 blk W. Clemmens Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
5700 blk Camino Del Cielo Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
5700 blk Camino Del Cielo Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
June 22
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift
June 23
31000 blk Old River Rd. Person down - Found property
June 24
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Misc. reports
June 25
2900 blk Vista Del Rio Grand theft: money/labor/property
1700 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Intentional cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct: alcohol
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Contempt of court: disobey court order
1000 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disturbance/argument - Assault with a deadly weapon with force and possible great bodily injury, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, and obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
700 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
500 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Purse snatch
June 26
200 blk Hass Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial
1600 blk Via Monserate 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery:spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
600 blk Inverlochy Dr. 5150 - Suicide attempt - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
June 27
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order
Baja Mission Rd / S. Mission Rd. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure
E. Fig St./S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor)
N. Main Ave./E. Fig St. Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (felony)
1900 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft and petty theft: dog
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
June 28
35000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
400 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder abuse/neglect
June 29
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (felony)
S. Old Hwy 395/Pala Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) and driving without valid driver’s license
W. College St./S. Pico Ave. Assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm
200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents
5000 blk Lake Circle Rd. Missing adult
June 30
500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Grand theft: money/labor/property
2400 blk Gird Rd. Battery on person
July 1
500 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft: money/labor/property
1600 blk Yucatan Way Threatening communications - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening intimidation
400 Potter St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
