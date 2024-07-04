SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

June 19

300 blk W. Clemmens Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

5700 blk Camino Del Cielo Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

June 22

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift

June 23

31000 blk Old River Rd. Person down - Found property

June 24

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Misc. reports

June 25

2900 blk Vista Del Rio Grand theft: money/labor/property

1700 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Intentional cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct: alcohol

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Contempt of court: disobey court order

1000 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disturbance/argument - Assault with a deadly weapon with force and possible great bodily injury, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, and obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

700 blk Stewart Canyon Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

500 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Purse snatch

June 26

200 blk Hass Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial

1600 blk Via Monserate 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery:spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

600 blk Inverlochy Dr. 5150 - Suicide attempt - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

June 27

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order

Baja Mission Rd / S. Mission Rd. Found narcotic/narcotic seizure

E. Fig St./S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor)

N. Main Ave./E. Fig St. Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (felony)

1900 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft and petty theft: dog

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

June 28

35000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder abuse/neglect

June 29

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Other agency’s warrant (felony)

S. Old Hwy 395/Pala Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Other agency’s warrant (misdemeanor) and driving without valid driver’s license

W. College St./S. Pico Ave. Assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents

5000 blk Lake Circle Rd. Missing adult

June 30

500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Grand theft: money/labor/property

2400 blk Gird Rd. Battery on person

July 1

500 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft: money/labor/property

1600 blk Yucatan Way Threatening communications - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening intimidation

400 Potter St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.