Taylor honored with second and third place awards in SPJ journalism contest

SAN DIEGO – Nathalie Taylor, a Reeder Media associate for 21 years, took home second and third place awards at the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists Awards Banquet. The awards were especially significant because the writer only wrote four stories within the judging time frame.

Taylor has won 109 professional journalism and writing awards since 2004. The event was held at Stone Brewing Bistro & Gardens in Point Loma on June 27.

Taylor's second place award was in the "Food" category for, "Rick and Lisa's Magical Limoncello Adventure," published in the 2023 Sourcebook Magazine. Excerpts: "A flavorful zing brings magic to the beverage...but there is more. Swirling sparkles catch the eye and set it apart from other limoncello drinks. 'Deco' bottles of limoncello come with a suggestion – 'Shake For The Magic To Happen.' When I shook the bottle, the limoncello came to life with silvery sparkles. Then, I took my first few sips, and noticed the intense aroma and flavor. Also, the lemon and sugar flavors linger briefly on the palate – with a sweet, mellow aftertaste."

The writer took third place in the "Travel" category for, "Marvelous Madrid," published in the June 22, 2023 edition of the Village News. Excerpts: "Nestled comfortably in my chair at the splendid outdoor cafe – Heladería El Ancla – I was a contented participant in the life of El Retiro Park. The congenial server placed a manchego cheese sandwich in front of me, and a glass of sangria was the perfect complement. I enjoyed my lunch while listening to the various bird songs and the happy chatter of other diners. I was so enthralled by the blue rowboats moving lazily on the lake that I honestly can't remember how long I sat there."

Taylor, who holds a BA degree in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, was seated on the Alumni Board for the College of Liberal Arts/English Department from 2011-2018. She is a 20-year member of the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists.

