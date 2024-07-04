Worker of the Week works on Camp Pendleton

Marine Gunnery Sergeant Ryne Seggelke shows his support for his unit, the Company (A) 1st Radio Battalion, I MEF Information Group (I MIG), for the past 3 1/2 years, with a total of service time of 17 years. He recently re-enlisted for 4 more years. Seggelke was born in Decatur, Illinois and joined the Marines in December 2006 as a Signal Intelligence Analyst. His goal for after retirement is to take what he has learned from his 21 years of military service and apply them to the Fallbrook community in which he now resides. Seggelke would also like to start a Christian couple's ministry with his fiancée as well as a group ministry for motorcycle enthusiasts. His hobbies include movies, games, and outdoor activities but most importantly spending time with his children. Ryne and Melissa Seggelke have three children, Reece, 10; Amelia, 6, and Roman, 4. Seggelke especially enjoys the small town charm that Fallbrook has to offer. He is an active member within his Life Group at North Coast Church at the Fallbrook campus and volunteers his off time there as well. Village News/David Landry photo
Reader Comments(0)