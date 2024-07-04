Deadline for 50th FUHS reunion is July 15

In the past 50 years, have you gained some weight, lost some hair, added some wrinkles, lost some agility, and graduated from the FUHS Class of 74? We know exactly where you can go and be with people just like you. The FUHS 50th Reunion for the Class of ’74 is happening on Aug. 3, with some special pre- and post-events in the works.

Let’s get together and reconnect with old friends, share our stories, have dinner together, listen to our music and dance the night away at the Pala Mesa Resort. The last day to register is July 15, and there is no at-the-door purchase available. Contact the Reunion Committee ASAP for more information at [email protected].

Linda Giannelli

(formerly from Bonsall)