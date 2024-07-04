Not so friendly village business

Last week our tractor got stuck while mowing weeds. My husband took our truck down to pull it out. The truck got stuck in an animal burrow, about 150 feet down our side yard from the street.

We called AAA as we have a Premier membership; Fallbrook Quality Towing arrived. We were told AAA only pays for off-roadway towing up to 100 feet. We were shocked when the price quoted to pull the truck up 150 feet was $450. We paid the amount as we needed the truck out.

Of course we expected to pay for the service, no one works for free, but considering we live about two miles from their business, and the job took all of 15 minutes, this seemed way off base – I guess their rent needed to be paid. The new version of “highway robbery..”

We lodged a complaint with AAA about the outrageous cost (which AAA agreed was way out of line) hoping to get a partial refund, but so far – crickets.

Georgiana Silvestro