San Diego's Affordable Party

San Diegans know how expensive life has become. Whether you live in Coastal San Diego or North County, prices seem to rise daily. News reports describe our county as “impossibly unaffordable.”

While San Diegans do our best to fight against inflation and provide for our families, we could use some more help from our politicians to cut irresponsible spending and the inflationary consequences that follow. It simply does not have to be this way.

Better policies and San Diego’s proud history show a brighter future can and must happen. Unfortunately, Democratic policies have caused the problems San Diego families currently face. Their choices cause more problems for working families than they solve.

The facts do not lie: San Diego’s electricity prices are 77% above national average. We have the highest gas prices in the country. We face deadly humanitarian disasters in the form of homelessness, border chaos, increased crime, decreased public safety, as well as transborder sewage dumped into the waters off our beaches. San Diegans sense and know something smells wrong.

Democratic incumbents, like the current District 3 supervisor, Terra Lawson-Remer, believe that government bureaucrats must nanny San Diegans for their own good.

Lawson-Remer supports the mileage tax and wants to end Prop 13. Her tax and spend policies create more unaffordability for San Diego citizens.

At the federal level, Congressman Mike Levin voted 100% of the time for the Biden Administration’s tax and spend policies. That amounts to $6 trillion in new deficit spending through fiscal year 2031. That’s $46,000 per household our children and grandchildren will have to pay off.

This out-of-control spending has led to increased interest rates that make it almost impossible for first-time homebuyers to purchase a house in San Diego County Unaffordable housing, in turn, has led to higher rents.

Increased taxation hurts San Diego families and drives up the cost of living. If Lawson-Remer and Levin can’t spend more of your money, they don’t know how to attack a problem.

Fortunately, our upcoming election can change this trend. Republican candidates’ policies will help ease the price burdens San Diegans face. Their views reflect common sense, forward thinking and optimistic choices. Republican policies will upend the political status quo and make wiser investments to help ease the longer-term price pressures all San Diegan families face.

Republicans want to unleash the power of individuals to help rebuild San Diego County. We need more water to nourish our population. That requires building more water infrastructure. We need to build more roads to unlock additional productivity to supercharge our local economy.

We want to empower small businesses to help in this effort. That means freeing them from the costly and unfair regulations imposed by Democratic politicians and bureaucrats. Republicans will always stand by small businesses and help them create jobs for all San Diegans.

Republicans know voters have grown tired of government’s failure to deliver outcomes that actually fix problems. Voters want solutions. Republicans have stepped up around North County – in Escondido, Vista, and San Marcos – with common-sense problem solving.

Our country’s and our county’s democratic process only works when the voters hold elected officials accountable when they fail. If San Diegans want to reverse the failed policies that created the cost-of-living crisis we now have, we must remove failed politicians from office this November.

Democrat majorities have reigned from here to Sacramento to Washington D.C. Voters gave them every opportunity to help working families in San Diego. They had a chance to make our lives more affordable. Instead, Democrats pursued a radical, ideological agenda that prioritized woke left-wing special interests over the middle and working classes.

The Republican Party is the party of affordability in San Diego. Our common sense policies will help allay and reverse the cost-of-living crisis that ails San Diegans. With your trust and your votes, Republicans will provide the relief. Can you afford otherwise?

Corey Gustafson