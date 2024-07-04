Senate Minority Leader Jones lauds U.S. Supreme Court on its Grants Pass ruling

SACRAMENTO – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) issued the following statement, June 28, applauding the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on City of Grants Pass v. Johnson (Grants Pass), which found that the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, may enforce its ordinances prohibiting camping on public property and fining violators:

"Today’s decision rightly empowers state and local officials to compassionately clear encampments. Californians should not have to tolerate the encampments that have taken over our communities. This is not about criminalizing homelessness –it’s about ensuring the safety of both the community and homeless individuals. With this decision, Democrat politicians can no longer justify allowing this severe public health and safety crisis to persist on our streets. It’s time to clean up California.

"The ruling also reaffirms that my bipartisan Senate Bill 1011 from this year is a compassionate and legal approach to addressing homeless encampments. I am committed to continuing to work on this measure to ensure the safety of the community and the dignity of homeless individuals," said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones.

Specifically, the court’s ruling found that the enforcement of generally applicable laws regulating camping on public property is not “cruel and unusual punishment” as prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.

Submitted by the office of State Senator Brian Jones.