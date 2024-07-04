Supreme Court ruling is a good start to 40 years of bureaucratic overreach

The recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the "Chevron deference" doctrine marks another pivotal shift towards restoring democratic rulemaking. Most people will be unaware of how important this decision is for America.

When people complain about the “permanent Washington class” ruling us instead of the representatives we vote for, this is part of what they are referring to. This Supreme Court 6 to 3 ruling turns around the way that agencies, who may be politically or ideologically motivated, or not, can impose huge burdens on industries which greatly affect our lives, businesses, communities, etc. instead of the representatives who we vote on to represent us in Congress.

This landmark ruling will significantly alter the power dynamics between federal agencies and the judicial system, with long-lasting implications for American governance.This decision is in line with a previous decision West Virginia v. EPA.

West Virginia v. EPA restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plant emissions. Legal experts predict that the Chevron ruling will bolster challenges to other EPA regulations and similar agency actions.

This decision diminishes the considerable authority previously held by administrative agencies in general. Now, these agencies must present concrete evidence before implementing regulations, a move that many believe will enhance accountability and transparency.

The Supreme Court's ruling curtails the broad regulatory power that federal agencies have wielded for decades. The decision is welcomed by libertarians and conservatives as a win for individual liberty, and a reduction in bureaucratic overreach for businesses and industries.

The 1984 Chevron deference doctrine allowed federal agencies to interpret laws with considerable freedom when Congressional guidelines were vague. This doctrine had generally led courts to defer to agency interpretations of their statutory authority. Blackmon described the ruling as an "earth-shaking" decision that will make it significantly more challenging for agencies to enact extensive and complex regulations without clear legislative backing.

Hannah Cox of BASEDPolitics criticized the Chevron deference as a product of activist judges from the 1980s who prioritized their interpretations over constitutional and originalist principles. She argued that this doctrine enabled federal agencies to unilaterally expand their powers, resulting in a proliferation of regulations that were not directly mandated by elected lawmakers.

According to Cox, this phenomenon undermined representative government by shifting rulemaking from elected officials to unelected bureaucrats.

The Supreme Court's decision is seen as a long-overdue correction, reinstating the judiciary's role in interpreting laws as written by Congress rather than deferring to agency discretion. This shift is expected to facilitate the overturning of regulations that adversely affect industries and individuals.

The case that led to this decision involved a 2020 rule by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which required fishing companies to hire on-board monitors at $800 a day.

The plaintiffs, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), argued that this rule imposed undue financial burdens without explicit Congressional authorization. The Supreme Court's ruling overturns a lower court's decision that had upheld the NOAA rule based on Chevron deference.

John Vecchione of the NCLA praised the ruling, asserting that it corrects a fundamental misalignment with the principles of representative government and constitutional structure. Dan Greenberg of the Competitive Enterprise Institute echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the decision reaffirms the importance of judicial impartiality in interpreting the law and curbing agency overreach.

In a YouTube video,(https://youtu.be/9oHX6p_0nGI) fishing industry representatives explained that forcing the boats to pay for a person to monitor them onboard each ship was like forcing automobile drivers to hire a policeman to ride with them. They explained that especially for longer trips it was cost prohibitive.

Critics of the decision argue that it hampers the ability of federal agencies to effectively protect public welfare, especially given Congress's political polarization and limited regulatory expertise. However, supporters contend that the ruling rightly places the responsibility of lawmaking back on Congress, as intended by the Constitution.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah welcomed the decision, suggesting it would compel Congress to craft more precise and substantive laws. Blackmon concurred, predicting that the decision will usher in significant changes in federal rulemaking, restoring a balance of power that reflects democratic principles.

In essence, the Supreme Court's dismantling of the Chevron deference doctrine signifies a crucial step towards reinforcing democratic accountability and reasserting the judiciary's role in interpreting the law, thereby shaping the landscape of federal governance, hopefully for decades to come.