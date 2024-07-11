Age Well Drive Smart class offered July 20

FALLBROOK – As the California Highway Patrol says, “Driving is freedom.” Keeping that freedom as one gets older is the focus of the "Age Well, Drive Smart" program.

Senator Brian Jones invites all local seniors to join his office and the California Highway Patrol, Saturday, July 20, from 10-11 a.m. for the event at the Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health & Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road.

To attend, RSVP at https://lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/rsvp_main.php?district=SD40&rsvp=1248 or call 760-796-4655. For more information, email [email protected].

Submitted by the office of Sen. Brian Jones.