Author Lederer to meet seniors at Silvergate

FALLBROOK – On Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2-4 p.m., Silvergate Fallbrook will host an engaging discussion for interested local seniors with renowned San Diego Tribune Columnist Richard Lederer.

This special “Meet The Author” event will feature an interactive discussion and book signing with the former KPBS host of “A Way With Words.” He will share his wit, wisdom and inspiration on aging and what it means to be a “senior” in today’s ever-changing world.

Attendees who tour the community will also receive a free copy of Lederer’s book, “The Gift of Age.” RSVP is required. Seating is limited. Be sure to reserve a spot. To attend, call Helen Gray at 760-728-8880 or email [email protected].

Come discover how a vibrant retirement community like Silvergate Fallbrook helps keep seniors more engaged and healthier with an array of compelling activities designed to enhance well-being. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of laughter, learning, and community spirit.

Silvergate Fallbrook offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care and is located at 420 Elbrook Dr.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.