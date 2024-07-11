Exciting changes happen at CTK Preschool

FALLBROOK – Changes are taking place at Christ The King Lutheran Church Preschool. "We have revamped our preschool completely," explained CTK's Lead Pastor Brandon Way. "It is a play-based preschool."

The preschool has a new director, Laura Humble, who has worked in early childhood education for more than 20 years.

Humble said, "My greatest passion and joy comes from serving children ages zero to five, sharing the love of Jesus and helping them and their families as they navigate this amazing time in their lives."

New teachers, both qualified teachers and teacher aides, have been hired to supplement the existing staff. The preschool enrollment is high and they want to keep the student –teacher ratio at a high level.

The preschool has expanded its hours. Formerly the hours corresponded with the public school calendar, and now the preschool is year-round.

"This change is a huge advantage for families," said Pastor Way.

In the fall, the school is adding a classroom for children 18 months old. A teacher, who is trained to work with that age group, will be the facilitator. Previously, the youngest children eligible to attend the preschool were two years of age.

In addition to all of the indoor classrooms being revamped, CTK is doing some renovating and construction on their outdoor classroom. Since the school is a "play-based preschool," they have expanded their outdoor classroom, and revamped their entire playground.

The "mud kitchen" has also been revamped. It is in a shaded area, perfect for mixing water with dirt to create mud masterpieces. The table is flat so the children can mix mud with water and create pots and other things with the mud. Sometimes they even pretend they are cooking food.

The outdoor classroom has a new garden, which was created by Kris Zoller. There is a specific garden bed area for each classroom. The garden beds are filled with a special organic soil mixed by a wholesale company in Pala. When the children embed plants, the plants will definitely thrive in the rich soil.

Zoller enjoyed creating the garden, and is excited that his niece will be a student at the preschool this year. "This was a fun project, I am glad they asked me to do it. It makes it special that she will enjoy it." Zoller added, "The garden will be there for a long time, and when they are in middle school they can come back to reminisce, and it will still be there."

A chicken coop was installed by church members Pete Lawson and Kelly Keefe. It is a place where they will keep about five chickens. The children will learn to care for the chickens, feed them, and collect the eggs. These eggs, along with vegetables grown in the preschool garden, and vegetable donations from home gardens, will help to establish a Friday market for the families.

There is also an area where the children can work on art projects.

Another new and exciting undertaking is the addition of two tortoises about 18 inches long. Children will be thrilled to observe and study the large tortoises that were kindly donated by the Mowry family. Other animal additions to the outdoor classroom include two rabbits.

The preschool also offers a time of worship and Christian instruction twice a week where they sing songs and hear stories about God. This time is led by Pastor n Way and Pastor Mike Anderson.

CTK Preschool encourages incorporating play as a way to learn. Children discover the world through creative experiences in science, literature, music, art, dramatic play, cooking, and outdoor experiences.

"The children are kept busy and also learn something," said Way.

On Sunday, June 30, Christ The King Lutheran Church congregants surrounded the preschool and prayed for it.

CTK Preschool is accepting applications for fall enrollment now, but space is limited. Further information can be found at https://ctklc-fallbrook.org/preschool.

Submitted by Christ The King Lutheran Church.