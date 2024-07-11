Fallbrook STEM Academy honors high school graduates

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy students honored Fallbrook High School graduates who arrived in cap and gown and celebrated their accomplishments Wednesday, May 21. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from Fallbrook STEM Academy students, who welcomed the graduates with roaring cheers, high fives and signs bearing positive messages.

The Fallbrook STEM students created an electric atmosphere, filled with excitement and pride as they celebrated the achievements of the older students. Their spirited welcome set the tone for the event, showcasing the supportive and tight-knit community within the academy.

Following the celebration, the graduating high school students engaged in a Q&A session with the younger students. During this interactive session, they shared their favorite memories from their K-12 journey, discussed the challenges and successes they experienced transitioning from elementary to junior high and then high school and talked about their aspirations for college and future careers. This exchange provided valuable insights and inspiration for the Fallbrook STEM students, fostering a sense of continuity and ambition.

Ana Arias, principal of Fallbrook STEM Academy, remarked on the significance of the event.

"Today's celebration is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students," Arias said. "It's inspiring to see our younger students look up to the graduates and learn from their experiences. The journey of education is filled with peaks and valleys, and events like this highlight the support and community spirit that help our students thrive. Congratulations to all our graduates – we are incredibly proud of you and excited for your future."

The celebration was a poignant reminder of the importance of community support in education and the lasting impact of mentorship and shared experiences. The Fallbrook STEM Academy community looks forward to continuing this tradition of celebration and inspiration in the years to come.

Submitted by Fallbrook STEM Academy.