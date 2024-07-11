Hope Clinic for Women celebrates fathers at Hope Walks!

FALLBROOK – In 2023, Hope Clinic for Women hosted over 1,040 client visits, 789 individual educational classes, 71 free pregnancy tests, and 88 free ultrasounds.

HCW Executive Director Carolyn Koole said, "We are thankful for the 23 babies born to moms in our programs! The choice these young moms and dads made to partner with us allowed them to experience the hospitality for which our community is known. Time spent with trained client advocates provided these families with opportunities to learn and grow as parents and individuals and to make informed choices that have lifelong impacts on them and their families."

On Saturday, June 15, HCW hosted their annual "Hope Walks," a free family event at The Vineyard 1924 in Fallbrook. The Fatherhood Program at Hope hosted the walk with a Chili Cook Off and Cornhole Tournament with gift cards for the winners.

Walkers enjoyed homemade breakfast cookies, coffee, donuts, and lots of water. After the walk, hot dogs with chili and cotton candy were provided. For the second year in a row, Trail Life member Christian Winker played his ukulele. The Fallbrook Volunteer Sheriff Patrol offered all attending a sense of safety.

The 2023 Miss Teen Fallbrook Sarah Palmer and the 2023 Miss Teen Second Princess Morgyn Stack led the walk and face painted many of the children attending the walk.

Senator Brain Jones' District Director Nick Brust hand delivered certificates honoring the fatherhood coaches that said, "In special recognition of your unyielding dedication to the betterment of our community, through your efforts serving as an exemplary mentor, guiding new fathers on how to raise children in a healthy family environment, with an outstanding faith-based pregnancy care and support clinic in Fallbrook."

Senator Jones also honored Ryan McFadden of We Luv San Diego with a certificate for their monthly diaper distribution in Fallbrook that has over the years partnering with HCW and LifePointe delivered over one million free diapers to the Fallbrook community.

The fundraising goal for Hope Walks 2024 was $20,000 and $18,435 has been raised to date. Sponsorships by The Angel Society of Fallbrook, Lifespan Health and private individuals raised over $7,600 toward the goal.

Koole shared gratitude for sponsors by saying, "They give a great kick start and help fund some of the costs for the event itself!" Walk donations will help fund Fatherhood programming at HCW into 2025 allowing weekly training for dads and dads-to-be with coaches trained to support these young families.

Funds also provide for the monthly Guy's Night Out hosted on the last Thursday of each month (next meeting will be on July 25) where dads and coaches gather to share pizza and wings with guest speakers that bring helpful insight on topics of common interest to young families.

Cornhole nights are frequent. Dads wanting to learn how to join the program and volunteers desiring information on how to train as coaches may contact Laurent Perkins, the Men's Program Director at Hope Clinic for Women at [email protected].

For information on Hope Clinic for Women, monthly Vision Tours are hosted on the last Monday of each month from 3-4 p.m. at their building at 125 E Hawthorne St. Guests may reserve a spot by calling 760-728-4105 Ext 10.

The next diaper distribution will be July 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at the lower parking lot of LifePointe at 221 N Pico Ave. It is a week later than normal with regular distributions held on the second Tuesday of each month.